What you need to know before voting in Ohio

See who and what issues will be on the ballot in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties

(WKBN) – Early voting begins in Ohio Tuesday, Oct. 6. Monday was the last day to register to vote.

If you’ve already registered, you can vote in person leading up to Election Day:

If you live in Mahoning or Columbiana counties, you can vote early at your county board of elections office.

If you live in Trumbull County, the board has moved the location for early voting to the former Chase Bank building.

Early voting runs up and until Election Day on November 3. Hours differ per county, so check with your county board of elections.

If you plan to vote by absentee ballot, you have until October 31 to request one. If you’re returning by mail, they must be postmarked by November 2. You can also drop it off to your local board of elections by 7:30 p.m. November 3.

Find more about voting by absentee ballot here.

In addition to electing a president, voters will also have to choose between candidates for several local and state offices. Find a full list of who will be on the ballot, as well as any local issues that will be on the ballot below:

More stories from WKBN.com: