SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Polls for Pennsylvania’s primary elections open soon.

No local issues are being decided in Mercer County Tuesday.

However, Tuesday is the day voters choose who they want to represent their respective parties in November.

WKBN spoke with Elections Director Thad Hall. He said the races today could be very close.

“I do expect that there will be some very close races, especially among the – you know- in the Lt. Governor race where there will be a lot of people running, but none of them have a lot of name recognition and so we could end up doing a recount,” Hall said.

Hall says 4,500 people have voted by mail. In the 2018 Primary election, there was a 45% turnout for both parties in Mercer County. He expects Republican turnout to be higher this year because there are a lot of competitive Republican races.

Earlier this year the elections office moved out of the courthouse in Mercer. They are now in a larger building across the street. Hall said that the move makes election day much smoother.

“It has a lot more space and that really gives us the room we need in order to do recounts. we did a recount last year that worked out really well, and so we have all the space we need to get everything done in a very efficient manner,” Hall said.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. If you have not returned your mail in vote, you must drop it off at the county elections office in Mercer. Your local precinct will not accept it.

This is a closed primary. You must have already declared party affiliation earlier this month.

You can contact the elections office or go online to find where you are supposed to vote. The full list of candidates for every precinct can be found here.