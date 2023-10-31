(WKBN)- As we inch closer and closer to next Tuesday, you’ll want to make sure you are ready to head to the polls.

In Ohio, all voters will be deciding on two big statewide issues. Locally there are several levies and races we are following.

Ohioans are going to decide on Issue 1 — which has to do with abortion.

A yes vote makes abortion more accessible, while a no vote makes it less accessible.

Issue 2 is about the legalization of recreational marijuana.

If you are planning to vote on Tuesday, your registration should have been updated or submitted already. That means if you are not registered now, you will not be able to vote in this election. Tuesday is the final day to request an absentee ballot in Ohio. It must be requested no later than the close of business.

If you plan to early vote, you still have time. You can cast your ballot at your county elections office on these days.

October 31: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

November 1-3: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

November 4: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

November 5: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

In Pennsylvania, there are no statewide issues this election voters will decide on. This is unlike Ohio, where voters will make decisions on both abortion rights and recreational marijuana.

Locally in Mercer County, all voters will decide on county commissioners along with whatever municipal races there are. Pennsylvania also differs from Ohio when it comes to voter deadlines.

Like Ohio, the time to register to vote for this election has passed. Tuesday is also the final day you can request a mail-in or absentee ballot. Those must be returned to your county elections office no later than 8 p.m. on election night.