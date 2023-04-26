(WKBN)- A new law in Ohio changes how and when you can vote.

So, here are some things to keep in mind before you head to the polls on Tuesday, May 2.

The only accepted forms of ID are now an Ohio driver’s license, ID, passport, or military ID.

If you wanted to vote absentee, Wednesday, April 26 is the last day to request your ballot. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Monday May 1, the day before Election Day.

Also, polls won’t be open May 1. This means the last day for early voting is Sunday, April 30.