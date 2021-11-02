Four candidates vie for Wellsville mayor’s seat

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Four candidates are running for Wellsville mayor this election.

Republican nominee Randy Allmon currently holds the position after mayor Nancy Murray died unexpectedly this past spring. He wants to increase the village’s tax base, clean up the roads and get their marina in working order.

Democrat Bob Boley told the Morning Journal that road conditions are a priority for him, as is hiring a grant writer to get the funds to fix them.

Jack Cataldo is seeking the position as a write-in candidate and is a past member of their zoning board and submitted the village’s first D.A.R.E. and initial marina grants, according to the Morning Journal. He also served as a Wellsville councilman for 16 years.

Bradley Elliott is running as an independent and is looking toward long-term goals for the village’s financial situation and necessary repairs.