WATCH: Joe Biden talks about coronavirus, among other topics

Elections

The former vice president has been out of the public eye for the last two months during this pandemic

by: Fox 8 Staff

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden talked to FOX 8’s Lou Maglio Tuesday.

The former vice president has been out of the public eye for the last two months as the coronavirus pandemic canceled large public gatherings like campaign rallies.

Biden talked about the importance of Memorial Day before shifting his focus to the fight against coronavirus.

He said the United States should not be dependent on other countries for medical supplies, including ventilators, masks and swabs. He stressed the need for manufacturing in our country.

You can watch the entire interview above.

