WATCH: 1-on-1 with Ohio Secretary of State LaRose one week until Election Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One week out from Election Day 2020 Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is strongly urging Ohioans who want to vote by mail to use Tuesday as the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

“Now is the time to request your absentee ballot if you have not already done so,” LaRose emphasized. “The law say you can wait all the way until Saturday, but that’s a bad idea because if you do, chances are that your ballot will arrive at your home after the election when it’s too late.”

Secretary LaRose once again emphasized the security or voting in Ohio, saying despite disinformation, there is no evidence of voter fraud.

“When the polls close at 7:30 on election night, whether your favorite candidate wins or loses, you’ll know it was an honest contest in Ohio where everybody had an opportunity to vote and where every legally cast vote was counted,” Larose stated.

In-person Absentee Voting

In-person early voting began Tuesday, October 6. Voters are able to request and vote an absentee ballot at their county board of elections or designated early voting center.

Ballots can be cast in person at the following dates and times:

October 26-30: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 31-14: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

November 1: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

November 2: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Absentee voting by mail:

Absentee ballots can be requested by filling out a request form, signing it and returning it to your county board of elections. Completed ballots must be received by the board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on November 3 or postmarked by November 2 and received no later than 10 days after the election.

The Secretary of State offers the following steps to request and vote an absentee ballot:

Complete the absentee ballot request form. Once you have completed your application by providing all of the required information print and sign it. Mail the request form back to your own county board of elections. Wait to receive your ballot in the mail from your county board of elections. If you have questions about your absentee ballot request, you should call your county board of elections or you can track the status of your ballot request as well as your voted absentee ballot through the Voter Toolkit. Return your voted ballot. You can send it by U.S. Mail or deliver it in person to your county board of elections, but the return envelope containing your marked ballot must either be received by your county board of elections prior to the close of the polls on Election Day, or postmarked no later than the day before the election and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.

If you request an absentee ballot, but choose to instead vote on election day, you must vote a provisional ballot.

