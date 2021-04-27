Warren winery seeking permission for Sunday liquor sales on next week’s ballot

Owner Charlene Butcher says Sunday sales will help bring more people to the downtown area

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some voters in Warren will see an issue on whether to allow Sunday liquor sales at a winery on their ballots next week.

The owner of CharBenay’s Wine on the River on W. Market Street talked about what a “yes” vote would mean for her business.

Whether or not CharBenay’s will be allowed to serve wine, beer and mixed drinks on Sundays will be left up to 978 registered voters in Warren.

“Sunday liquor sales is going to mean a tremendous increase on my sales which I desperately need, especially now after COVID,” said owner Charlene Butcher.

Voters in Warren’s 1B precinct will see the issue on their ballots.

Butcher says she has big plans for Sundays at the winery if Sunday sales are approved.

“We’re gonna have a Sunday brunch with Belgian waffle bar with strawberries and blueberries and whipped cream and, you know, the chef out there making omelets for you,” Butcher said. “How can you have a Sunday brunch without mimosas?”

Butcher has worked for more than a year to get the issue on the ballot. This past winter, she submitted a petition with 164 signatures to the Trumbull County Board of Elections, surpassing the required 98.

“Sunday sales is going to mean so much to the winery and downtown Warren to bring people in,” she said. “I’d appreciate everybody coming out to vote.”