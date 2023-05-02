WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Voters will decide whether Warren may have a new mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Doug Franklin faces a challenger in the primary election, current Councilman At-Large Ken MacPherson.

Franklin is currently in his 12th year as mayor. He said one of his biggest accomplishments so far is the demolition of the old St. Joseph Riverside Hospital.

“I made that a priority when I first came in the office, because it was such an eyesore, such a public health hazard and dangerous to our community,” Franklin said. “It destabilized property values in that neighborhood.”

MacPherson was first elected to council in 2017. Prior to that, he worked as a business consultant and entrepreneur.

MacPherson said if he’s elected, his top priorities include tackling crime, blight and the city’s flooding issue.

“I think Warren deserves better, and I’m the kind of candidate with an engineering background, business background — results-oriented, capable,” MacPherson said. “I think the hard-working ethic that I bring to the table will really do well for Warren as mayor.”

Franklin said his priorities are to continue delivering core services, plus see both the master parks plan and major investments to the city like the downtown expansion project come to fruition.

The winner will face current 6th Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold in the general election. Saffold filed Monday to run for mayor as an independent candidate.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. WKBN will have the latest election results at WKBN.com.