Voting location moved in Grove City due to coronavirus outbreak

Officials from Trinity Living Center and the county agreed out of an abundance of caution to move the location

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The polling location for Grove City 3 has been moved for Tuesday’s Special Election in the 8th Legislative District.

Officials from Trinity Living Center, which has hosted voting for many years, and the county agreed Friday out of an abundance of caution to move the location to a nearby polling location: Grove City Masonic Hall, 1340 West Main St., Grove City.

This move is just for Tuesday’s election currently. The county and senior care facility will address it as the presidential primary approaches in the event it’s still not safe to host voting, according to Director of Elections Jeff Greenburg.

“We appreciate everything Trinity tried to do for us in the last couple of days as they bent over backward to try to accommodate us,” Greenburg said. “But in the end, the experts were unanimous that it would not be prudent to use the facility due to COVID-19 issues that have impacted the state.”

The county will legally advertise the move and post a legal notice on the doors of Trinity Living Center on Tuesday so voters will know where to vote. Because of the timing, voters will not be able to be notified by mail, Greenburg said.

“This is not something we ever want to occur and it is unprecedented in my 13-plus years to have to move a precinct this close to an election,” Greenburg said. “While we know there will be some inconvenience for our voters, we appreciate their understanding of the difficult circumstances that required this last-minute decision.”

The 8th District covers 31 precincts and 25 municipalities in the eastern half of the county. The election is being held to fill the seat vacated by Judge Tedd Nesbit, who was elected to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas in November.