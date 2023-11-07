CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A bond issue for Canfield Schools has overwhelmingly failed.

Just over 60% of the voters were against the bond issue, according to unofficial returns.

The levy for 7.5 mills for 37 years would have generated $105 million for the district to build new elementary and middle schools and to renovate the high school.

Those in support of the levy said improvements were needed due to the poor condition of the 100-year-old middle school.

Superintendent Joe Knoll talked about the next steps, moving forward.

“Obviously, you could continue with the same plan we have in place or do a segmented part of that master plan. That’s a decision that the board’s going to have to make moving forward,” he said.