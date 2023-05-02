WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Voters will decide on a history-making election for Warren Municipal Court.

Traci Timko and Patty Leopardi Knepp are running in the Democratic Primary. Whoever is elected will be the first female judge in Warren Municipal Court’s history.

Timko has served as a prosecutor in the City of Warren for 22 years.

Knepp has spent the majority of her 30-year career at her family’s private practice.

Timko wants to stop the revolving door of repeat offenders, do community outreach such as expungement clinics and increase the use of community service as a sentence for low-level non-violent offenders.

“If we impose community service, we do have these services to oversee it they provide a benefit to the community in addition to having a deterrent effect hopefully from committing further crimes,” Timko said.

Knepp said she wants to preserve the integrity of the court and explore expanding court hours into the evening to better serve people whose work schedules and other commitments make it difficult to get to court.

“So maybe the court starts early afternoon and extends into evening hours that could accommodate people’s schedules and make the judicial system much more accessible,” Knepp said.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. WKBN will have the latest election results on WKBN.com.