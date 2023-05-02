SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters will decide if Salem City Schools will have a new school building.

A property tax levy would raise just under $20 million for a proposed Pre-K-8 building. The state would pay the remaining $38 million.

The issue is on the May ballot.

The district wants to tear down both Reilly and Buckeye Elementary schools and repurpose Southeast. Their plan is to build the new school on vacant land near Southeast.

School officials have 13 months to secure the local share of the funding.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. WKBN will have the latest election results at WKBN.com.