LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Of the roughly 11 issues on the ballot in Mahoning County in May, just two school districts are asking for additional funding –Lowellville and Struthers.

A bond issue was approved in Lowellville 20 years ago that resulted in the construction of a new K-12 campus. That bond issue is going to expire soon and now the board is asking voters to pass a five-year, permanent improvement levy that will essentially replace that bond issue that built and provided maintenance for the building.

The issue will appear on the May ballot and would bring in $200,000 a year if approved.

The Struthers School District is also asking voters to approve a levy. They are asking for a five-year, 2.8 mill permanent improvement levy. It will also replace an expiring bond issue.