LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lordstown voters on Tuesday will decide whether to approve a proposed income tax levy to benefit first responders.

The tax would be an additional 0.5% levy to the already-existing 1% levy.

The tax would allow the department to hire full-time fire and EMS personnel and to maintain the existing part-time staff. It would also replace trucks from 2001 and 1991, and in the future replace an ambulance from 2016. The village is working on plans to buy new gear and renovate the station with the funds generated.

The income tax levy was chosen because the department answers a considerable number of calls to businesses.

Only those living in Lordstown will vote on the tax, but all those working in Lordstown would pay the tax.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m.