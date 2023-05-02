GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Girard will decide whether to approve an additional parks and recreational levy.
It’s a former levy that failed to reach the voters two years ago.
The five-year, half-a-mill levy would generate a little more than $60,264 a year.
The money could be used for ball fields, soccer fields, a splash pad or other park improvements.
If it passes, the levy would cost the owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 an additional $110 per year.
Polls close at 7:30 p.m. WKBN will have the latest election results at WKBN.com.