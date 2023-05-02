WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren residents will decide whether or not they’ll choose to vote on a new form of city government in the November election.

Currently, Warren operates as a statutory government. Now, residents will vote on whether they want to move forward with implementing a charter.

Previously, Warren City Council refused to vote on the issue twice, but in January reached a unanimous agreement to put the issue on the May ballot.

Members of the group Warren Deserves Better Charter Government Initiative filed the petition that brought the charter issue forward.

Tina Milner is part of the charter initiative group. She said a charter government would be more accountable to the people and would modernize the city.

Warren voters were asked to select 15 members for a commission to write the charter. Those running as charter commissioners appeared on the ballot. Each candidate needed petitions with 50 signatures turned in to the board of elections by Feb. 1.

If the voters pass the charter issue, the 15-member commission will write the charter.

