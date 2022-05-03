WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Trumbull County picked Sean O’Brien for judge of the Common Pleas Court. He had over 75% of the vote, according to unofficial returns.

He faced Dawn Cantalamessa to take the bench in the General Division of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

They were running to fill the seat currently held by the Honorable Judge Wyatt McKay. McKay has served on the bench for more than 35 years and by law can’t seek re-election because of his age.

Both candidates have experience in the courts, but O’Brien has said his background as a legislator and community activist set him apart.

O’Brien worked as an assistant county prosecutor before serving in the legislature in both the House and Senate. He lost his bid for re-election in 2020.

Cantalamessa works as an assistant prosecutor in Ashtabula County. She resigned from her job in Mahoning County after Judge John Durkin upheld a motion to dismiss her from a 2018 murder case.

“It was a great win, but you know, we had a great team a great strategy. We had great opponents so very happy with the results, obviously, but very humbled that the voters have again, you know, for 12 years, they’ve been supporting me. I cant say thank you enough to them,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien will not face a Republican challenger in the November General election.

Chelsea Simeon has contributed to this report.