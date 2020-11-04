Voters select judge of Mahoning County Court

(WKBN) – Joe Schiavoni won the race or judge of Mahoning County Court #3 – Sebring.
According to unofficial voting returns, he received 58% of the votes.
Schiavoni faced J.P. Morgan.
Schiavoni has been an attorney in Ohio since 2005. He primarily handled Workers Compensation cases but also represented parties involved in auto accidents/other personal injury, probate, domestic, contract disputes and criminal matters.
He also served as a State Senator from 2008-2018.
He said he strives to be unbiased and thorough as a judge.
