Voters say ‘yes’ and ‘no’ to two Trumbull County school districts

Champion and Liberty voters decided upon levies in both districts

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Many in the Champion School District are celebrating after voters approved a renewal levy on Tuesday.

Voters accepted the 1.5 mill permanent renewal levy 337 to 217.

The funding will be used to help maintain the high school and bus garage buildings.

Champion recently replaced the elementary and middle school buildings with a brand new facility, but the high school is approaching 75 years old.

Money generated from the levy will be put toward maintaining the roof, pavement, windows and doors, along with the heating and ventilation systems.

Liberty voters were not as generous, voting down an additional five-year, 2.5 mill permanent improvement levy.

If passed, the levy would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $87.50 per year.

The money was earmarked for roofing repairs, heating and cooling upgrades and proper ventilation, among other expenditures.