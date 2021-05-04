Voters overwhelmingly say ‘Yes!’ to Sunday sales for Warren winery

Owner Charlene Butcher said previously that she has big plans for Sundays at the winery

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Warren overwhelmingly approved a Sunday liquor sales license for CharBenay’s Wine on the River.

Owner Charlene Butcher thanked the voters and said she couldn’t have done it without them.

Butcher has worked for more than a year to get the issue on the ballot. This past winter, she submitted a petition with 164 signatures to the Trumbull County Board of Elections, surpassing the required 98.

“I really appreciate everyone coming out. It was a rainy day. I was out there. I want to thank everyone who helped me get the signatures that I needed. Everybody from downtown Warren that helped me. I can’t tell you how excited I am. This was a dream come true,” Butcher said.

According to incomplete and unofficial election results, voters approved the measure 27 to 8, or by 77%.