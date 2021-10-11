Voters in Gustavus will see additional levy to vote on in November

GUSTAVUS TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Voters who live in Gustavus will see an additional levy on their ballots November.

The township is turning to the voters to decide on a five-year one mill current expenses levy.

It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $35 a year and generate a little more than $22,400 for the township’s general fund.

The township uses general fund dollars for general expenses including bills, building maintenance, administrative costs, wages and mowing.

Fiscal officer Laura Hall says the township has needed this levy for several years and they were only able to stay afloat thanks to COVID-relief funding.

“We have been slim. I give my trustees credit we haven’t spent anything extra just to make it through each year, but it gets a little stressful,” Hall said.

If the levy passes, Hall says that people who live in the township would no longer have to pay a rental fee for use of their park’s pavilion.