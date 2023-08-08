(WKBN) — The results of an important election in Ohio could determine whether the state’s constitution changes or stays the same as voters hit the polls on Tuesday to vote on Ohio Issue 1.

In Trumbull County, around 1,000 people from seven different precincts have already cast their ballot at St. Demetrios Banquet Hall in Warren. Many of the voters the location saw were in and out before noon.

Our First News crew at the banquet hall says there has been a steady flow of voters in the last several hours, with lines spanning up to 10 voters deep at some times.

“It’s been going really well, really busy, good turnout,” said Stephanie Penrose, director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections. “I don’t have any numbers, but we have excellent turnout. Everything is going smooth.”

Penrose said once early voting started on July 10, she realized turnout would be high for this particular ballot issue.

“Beforehand, if you had asked me if we would have this kind of turnout, I’d have told you no. It’s bigger than any special [election] I’ve seen in a long time,” Penrose said.

She believes many factors played into the high numbers of voters this election, citing the issue’s polarizing nature as a driving force.

“Usually, they try to get August specials under the radar, but this one’s been out there, out in front,” Penrose said.

Voters will have until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballot in-person at their designated polling place, or to drop off their absentee ballot at their county board of elections.

Election results will be available online as polls close.