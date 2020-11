David Engler and Robert Rusu were running for judge of the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas -- Probate division

(WKBN) – Robert Rusu won the race for judge of the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas — Probate division, according to unofficial voting returns.

Those results have Rusu winning 52% of the votes against David Engler.

