Voters consider sales tax for Mahoning County road improvements

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the big issues that voters are seeing on their ballot this election is the Mahoning County sales tax that will be used for road improvements.



It’s a quarter-percent sales tax. The levy would last five years and generate $8 to 9-million a year, allowing every community with a county-maintained road or bridge to see improvements.

One hundred percent of the money would go to roadway infrastructure – no salaries, buildings or equipment.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti hopes that voters understand why this is on their 2021 ballot.

“I am just hoping that the voters have been informed and understand why this is on the ballot and the troubles that this department has with stagnant budgets and increased costs. This really will change the face of the county and gives the chance to have everyone be a part of that,” he said.

Check back here for the results of this issue when the votes are counted.