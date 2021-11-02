Voters choose new Warren City council members

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those living in the city of Warren voted on several council seats Tuesday night.

Four candidates faced off in three at-large positions. Helen Rucker and Gary Steinbeck held onto their seats while Ken MacPherson was also elected.

For the first ward, Todd Johnson won with just over 57% of the votes, according to unofficial returns.

Andrew Herman defeated David Burnham for the second ward position, with over 72% of the votes, according to unofficial returns.

Mark Forte defeated Kristin Riley in the fourth ward.

Ashley Miner was elected in the fifth ward.

Running unopposed were John Brown for president of council, Greg Greathouse for third ward councilman, Cheryl Saffold for sixth ward councilwoman and Ronald White, Sr., for seventh ward councilman.