MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Voters in Mercer County approved two liquor measures in the county.

Voters in Deer Creek Township were deciding whether to allow people to consume malt and brewed beverages on-site. The vote came down to 69 percent YES.

In Sugar Grove Township, residents voted to allow the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to grant licenses for selling liquor at privately-owned public golf courses.

You can see all the Pennsylvania Election returns online on the WKBN mobile app and on WKBN.com.

