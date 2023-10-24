YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 27 WKBN First News is Your Local Election Headquarters, and we’ve been helping you prepare for voting since early voting started by sharing information about races and issues.

People want to be prepared before going to vote. Another source of information is the Voter Information Guide put out by the League of Women Voters. It’s available at libraries, restaurants, and many public places.

The League encourages voting because the people you elect matter. The Voter Information Guide publishes information about every candidate and ballot issue in Mahoning County.

“The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, and our mission is to encourage informed and active participation in government,” said Kathie Gaige, a spokesperson for the organization. “We think we’re the main source of nonpartisan information for voters. We don’t endorse candidates. We’re not endorsing issues. We just try to get information directly from the candidates to the voters.”

There is also a Spanish version.

The League also suggests going to vote411.org which gives you a quicker look at just the races on your ballot.