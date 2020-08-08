Voter fraud rare: Elections expert addresses concerns with mail-in ballots

David Becker, founder and executive director of the Center for Election Innovation, says voter fraud is rare

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown resident Sandy Haynes said trust and safety is the determining factor in the way she votes.

“I would prefer to be physically in line so I know that my vote is in that box, and it’s on its way… I don’t have a lot of confidence in it,” she said.

David Becker, founder and executive director of the Center for Election Innovation, says fraud should not be a concern.

“It occurs extremely rarely. The amount of voter fraud isn’t zero, but it’s very very close to zero,” he said.

There are less than 100 days left until the November 3 election, and due to the risks to older people from coronavirus, there is a critical need for younger volunteers to work at the polls.

“If you can go and volunteer to be a poll worker, one good place you can go is CanIVote.Org,” Becker said.

Each voter has specific responsibilities when voting by mail.

“You need to read the envelope incredibly carefully, follow every single instruction… Then, you need to return it in a way that’s comfortable, often by dropping it off with election officials. That’s actually how a lot of people return their ballots, rather than by the mail,” Becker said.

No one can predict the impact of the pandemic on this unique presidential election, but the most important impact will come from the voters.