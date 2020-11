(WKBN) – Vito Abruzzino defeated John Gamble for the Columbiana County prosecutor’s position, according to unofficial voting returns.

WKBN spoke to Abruzzino before all of the votes came in. You can watch the video of that interview above.

In response to those who didn’t vote for him, Abruzzino said politics don’t matter to him, and he hopes to win those voters over. He said he’ll work to represent all residents by doing the best job he can in the office.

