Visiting judge assigned to candidate complicity case in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The criminal case against one of the candidates running for Columbiana County Prosecutor will be returning to court later this year, now that a visiting judge has been assigned to hear it.

Assistant Prosecutor John Gamble, who’s looking to succeed his old boss Bob Herron, is facing four counts of “complicity” for using photos of local police officers in some of his campaign ads.

Gamble has said he did nothing wrong.

Retired Stark County Judge David Stucki has been appointed to handle the case.

