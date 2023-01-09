LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lordstown Village Council unanimously voted to approve to put an income tax levy on the ballot for the fire department.

It will be an additional 0.5% levy to the already-existing 1% levy. Lordstown Fire Chief Travis Eastham says it’s to help pay salaries.

Mayor Arno Hill says the village is looking to have EMTs and an ambulance at the station at all times. He also says the proposed 1.5% levy is one of the lowest in the area.

According to Hill, neighboring areas apply their levies at the following rates:

Hubbard: 1.5%

Warren: 2.5%

Youngstown: 2.75%

Those not listed, according to Hill, apply their levies at a rate of 2%.

If approved by the state and the Trumbull County Board of Elections, the Lordstown levy will appear on the May ballot.