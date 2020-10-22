Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris to visit Cleveland Saturday

Harris was originally scheduled to be in Cleveland on Oct. 16, but that trip was postponed after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

by: Jen Steer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris will visit Cleveland on Saturday, Joe Biden’s campaign said in a brief news release on Thursday.

No additional details about the event were released.

