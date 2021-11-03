Veteran incumbents react to Springfield Township community voting in new trustees

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Several incumbents lost their seats in Tuesday’s election, with Springfield Township being no exception. It has two new trustee-elects.

“I was very surprised to see both of them elected out,” said trustee-elect Donald Wharry.

Both Robert Orr and Donald Williams were up for re-election in Springfield Township but neither will be keeping their position.

Orr says he paid less attention to the campaign trail and more attention to township business.

“I wasn’t out campaigning, I was here working. I wrote a grant for solar… I thought work maybe would speak louder than campaigning but I was wrong,” Orr said.

Williams says he believes the voters just wanted a change.

“I think it worked beautifully yesterday. I didn’t come out the winner but the system worked right,” Williams said.

Taking their spots are Wharry and Josh Wiery.

“I think the town is ready for that little bit of growth that we haven’t seen in the past. I think that’s how me and the other candidate got in,” Wiery said.

Wharry is a 38-year veteran of the Springfield Fire Department and says he wants to develop a long-term plan for the township.

“We want to get a plan together. A five-year plan, a strategy as we did when we built the new fire station,” Wharry said.

Both newcomers say Springfield Township is and has always been home and they can’t wait to try to help make it better.