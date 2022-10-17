YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The two men running for the Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat took the stage at Stambaugh Auditorium Monday night for an hour-long debate.

The race between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Time Ryan is heating up as Election Day draws nearer.

The two met in Youngstown just a week after their first debate. The candidates continued to clash over several topics, including:

abortion

inflation

gun violence

immigration

opioid epidemic

The two commented specifically on Trumbull County.

Ryan criticized President Joe Biden on border security, saying a crackdown on migration would help block the spread of opioids into Ohio.

Vance told voters Ryan hasn’t worked to change border security.

“His entire 20 years in Congress, he has been anti-border security, and now we’re paying the consequences for it. My simple argument to Tim Ryan — or especially people in the Mahoning Valley — if you don’t do your job, you don’t deserve a promotion,” Vance said.



“I’m not going to take any guff [from Vance] on this issue. This guy has invested into dozens of companies that use foreign workers. This is why JD Vance — with all due respect — is a fraud,” Ryan said.

This is the final time the two candidates will meet before Nov. 8.

A poll released late last week shows Vance and Ryan are neck-and-neck.