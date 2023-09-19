YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and various places across the Valley were set up to help people get registered.

The Jewish Community Center in Youngstown welcomed people to register. The Center has been doing this for about three years and feels it’s a good central location.

People were able to register as well as change their voting address if needed.

“We are interested in registering as many people as we can, but we are always interested in registering because it’s important for people to be civically engaged,” said Samie Winick, a JCC volunteer.

Looking toward the November ballot, Issue 1 — surrounding reproductive rights and recreational marijuana — will be voted on.

Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote.