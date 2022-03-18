(WKBN)- Mahoning Valley officials say a full primary election on May 3 is impossible.

According to an article in The Morning Journal, The Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Thomas McCabe said in part:

“They can either move everything back or do a split primary. I don’t foresee how we do a full May 3 election.”

The director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections Stephanie Penrose agrees. She said that they wouldn’t have new maps until March 29 with early voting starting April 5.

A decision on moving any or all of the primary is fully up to the state legislature.