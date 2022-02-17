(WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has announced that he will take part in a statewide primary debate next month.

The Ohio Debate Commission’s U.S. Senate debate is taking place at Central State University in Wilberforce on Monday, March 28.

Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat is open due to Senator Rob Portman’s retirement.

The candidates for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination are State Senator Matt Dolan, businessman Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, former State Treasurer Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, former chair of the Ohio Republican Party Jane Timken and author J.D. Vance. Vying for the Democratic nomination are attorney Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Congressman Tim Ryan and LaShondra Tinsley, according to the Ohio Debate Commission.

According to the commission, the debates will be made available and free for broadcast and live-streaming in order to reach as many voters and parts of the state as possible.

In April, Ryan’s campaign said he will also take part in a virtual town hall hosted by the Ohio Young Black Democrats and Ohio Young Democrats.