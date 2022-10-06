BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sen. Sherrod Brown came to stump for members of the Democratic Party on Thursday.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey was also in attendance.

About 100 people came to hear candidates speak at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 building.

Topics ranged from abortion, the economy, jobs, recently passed legislation and unions.

Brown shared what he thinks the most important issue is facing Ohioans.

“I think we need to renew the child tax credit — 2.1 million Ohio children benefit. It dropped the poverty rate by 40% in this country among families with children,” Brown said.

Brown is not up for re-election this term. Instead, Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance will be on the ballot to fill Ohio’s empty senate seat Nov. 8.