University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate in October

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – The University of Michigan will not be hosting a presidential debate in October, according to a report from the New York Times.

The presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was scheduled for Thursday, October 15.

The university is concerned about bringing a large amount of media and campaign officials to the campus during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The withdrawal is expected to be formally announced on Tuesday.

The debate will be moved to Miami, according to two sources directly familiar with the debate planning.

This would have been the first presidential debate in Michigan since 1992. That one took place at Michigan State University.