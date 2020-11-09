Recounts and lawsuits extend presidential election process

A projected winner has been declared, but the process isn't quite over yet

(WKBN) – With the Associated Press declaring a projected winner in the presidential election, what’s the next step in the process?

On Saturday, national media organizations projected that Joe Biden is the president-elect.

The Trump campaign still disagrees with the results of the election and vows to fight them.

Political experts say the next step in the election process is a canvassing of the results in each state. That means they’re going to make sure they didn’t make any mathematical errors.

After that, there will be an official certification, which is a piece of paper that states the results.

Some states will automatically trigger a recount if the results are close. The best example of this is in Pennsylvania, as long as the votes for each candidate stay within .5%.

Other states like Wisconsin will only recount if a candidate requests one, which is what the Trump campaign has done.

The Biden campaign will now focus on two major efforts — working on the transition and defending lawsuits.

Tom Coyne, former Brook Park mayor, doesn’t think much will change.

“I don’t think there was wide fraud. I think in processing, we’ll see, at the end of the day, ‘Will [Trump] get closer?’ He might win a couple more states but at the end of the day, the country is going to move forward.”

There are many other processes that can, and more than likely will, happen after this.

Coyne said it’s going to be a long road ahead for the Trump campaign and that path even has some Republicans doubting anything will change.

Here’s what the argument is — President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said on Saturday that Republicans were deprived of the ability to watch ballots being processed in Pennsylvania. He plans to file a lawsuit Monday.

Giuliani said if there was nothing to hide, they should have been able to watch the process happen.

Legal experts say there is only one way they will win in a court of law, and that’s if they have proof and evidence there was some type of tampering or fraud. If Trump’s campaign is able to provide that proof, then they stand a slim chance.

“We want every legal vote counted and I want every legal vote counted,” Trump said. “We want openness and transparency. No secret count rooms, no mystery ballots, no secret votes.”

Biden is set to announce a number of things he plans to do in his first 100 days as president sometime this week. The inauguration is set for January 20. Legal and political experts say that won’t change no matter what.

