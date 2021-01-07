Pennsylvania lawmakers object to PA votes, Senators vote to quickly kill objections

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence talk before a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senators voted 92-7 just before 1 a.m. to derail the GOP attempt to overturn Pennsylvania’s support for Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP/WKBN) — Just after midnight on Thursday, January 7, Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri objected to the counting of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, triggering up to two hours of debate in the House and Senate.

The objections come 11 hours after the congressional count to confirm Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory began, and after lawmakers had to evacuate both chambers for several hours to escape a mob that had violently breached the Capitol.

The Senate quickly killed Republican objections to Pennsylvania’s electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden. Senators voted 92-7 just before 1 a.m. to derail the GOP attempt to overturn Pennsylvania’s support for the Democrat.

Hawley said last week that he would object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, saying Congress should investigate voter fraud. Biden won Pennsylvania by just over 80,000 votes.

In a long day dominated by pro-Trump rioters’ deadly storming of the Capitol, Pennsylvania is the second state for which a group of Republicans tried and failed to reverse the will of voters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he believes no other states’ votes will be challenged. That means Congress’ formal certification of Biden’s victory could finish quickly once the House votes on the Pennsylvania challenge.

The Senate rejected the effort to cancel Pennsylvania’s votes without any debate.

Those objecting to Pennsylvania’s votes included 80 House Republicans and Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, who is considered a potential 2024 presidential contender.