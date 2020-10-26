Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown makes push for Joe Biden on ‘Meet the Press’

Sen. Brown said Joe Biden will "always put workers first"

(WKBN) – Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning.

Brown made a push for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. He said Biden will “always put workers first.”

“Look at the other side of the ledger. Donald Trump has refused to raise the minimum wage. He’s taken away overtime, which Joe Biden and I worked on, and others, for 100,000 Ohio workers and a similar number in Pennsylvania. Trump has put on the Supreme Court and federal judgeships and…secretary of labor is anti-union.”

Trump’s campaign claims the president’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provided tax relief for 82% of middle-class families. It also says 6 million new jobs have been created since Trump’s election.

Brown went on to say he believes Biden will win Ohio.

In 2016, Trump won the Buckeye State by eight points.

