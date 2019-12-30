Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Miami University of Ohio latest college to suspend face-to-face classes
Live Now
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
United States elections
Harris endorses Biden; Jesse Jackson backs Sanders
Biden sees Super Tuesday surge, wins Texas; Bloomberg drops out
As more candidates drop out of race, should Ohioans wait until March 17 to vote?
Video
First look: Bernie Sanders ahead of Joe Biden in Texas, new poll shows
New poll shows Bernie Sanders in the lead in California
More United States elections Headlines
Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden with double-digit lead in S.C. ahead of primary
Poll shows Bernie Sanders is the front-runner in Nevada
Bloomberg, Sanders under attack at Democrats’ Nevada debate
Biden in Vegas takes on Sanders’ gun votes in fiery speech
Presidential candidate Bloomberg opens Mahoning County campaign office
Video
Andrew Yang suspends 2020 presidential campaign
Sanders seeks NH win as Democrats select presidential field
The critical fight inside Democrats’ establishment primary
Democratic race in Iowa heats up as caucus approaches
Biden open to nominating Obama to Supreme Court if president
D.C. priest tests positive for coronavirus
Limited fans allowed: OHSAA regional, state finals making adjustments due to coronavirus
Suspect facing charges after Boardman Dollar General employee’s fingernail gets ripped off
