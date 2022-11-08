COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In casting a ballot for Republican J.D. Vance or Democrat Tim Ryan, Ohioans could determine Tuesday which political party clinches control of the U.S. Senate.

The results of Ohio’s most competitive and expensive statewide race will end a streak of polls that have placed Vance and Ryan in a virtual tie as they compete to fill Republican Rob Portman’s seat on Capitol Hill.

Along with a handful of other battleground states, the results of Ohio’s U.S. Senate contest could decide whether Democrats maintain control of a Senate that’s split 50-50 down party lines.

First-time political contender Vance, 38, is a venture capitalist known for authoring the 2016 memoir-turned-Netflix-movie “Hillbilly Elegy.” A U.S. Marine vet with a law degree from Yale, Vance received former President Donald Trump’s coveted endorsement in May.

On the campaign trail, the Middletown resident has touted himself as a conservative outsider who hopes to restore Ohio’s manufacturing base, reverse the Biden administration’s “needless spending” and double down on securing the U.S.-Mexico border. Vance is anti-abortion and called the House committee tasked with investigating Jan. 6 a political hit job.

Challenging him is Mahoning Valley native Ryan, 49, who is serving his 10th term in Congress, where he represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House District. Ryan, who earned Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown’s stamp of approval, kicked off his political career in Ohio’s State Senate and launched an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2020.

Ryan has centered his campaign around cutting workers in on the deal, lambasting “devastating” trade policies that have outsourced jobs from working class Ohioans. He supports the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, pledged to protect abortion access and urged Trump to come clean about his suspected connections to Jan. 6 insurrectionists.