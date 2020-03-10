Two voting locations in Mahoning County are moving

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine directed that all polling locations in nursing homes be moved

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two voting precincts in Mahoning County have moved due to fears about the spread of coronavirus.

Beaver Township precinct 5 at Shepherd of the Valley on Western Reserve Rd and Sharrott is moving to the Holiday Inn Express on Market Street.

Sebring precinct 2 at Coplin Oaks is moving to the Heritage Oaks Banquet Center.

Other polling locations are also expected to move. The state launched a new website to keep people up to date on those changes.