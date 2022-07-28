TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, two Republicans are running in next week’s primary to represent the 65th District in the state House of Representatives.

Republican voters in the August 2 primary election will decide between Randy Law and Representative Mike Loychik to represent the 65th House District. At this point, whoever is victorious in the primary will be unchallenged in the general election.

“I’m excited to, especially with the redistricting, to get back in the government game and improve the communities,” Law said.

“The job has just begun. I have so much potential left. I’ve proven myself in the last year and a half. I’ve passed three bills in the first year and a half into law,” Loychik said.

Loychik currently represents the old 63rd District. He served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years and is a small business owner and family man.

“I understand what it’s like to go out and work and also hold this job, which I do seven days a week. I then come home and raise my boys and be with my family. So, that’s one thing that’s very important to me and I know it’s important to the constituents in the district,” Loychik said.

Loychik says should he be reelected, his priorities include infrastructure revitalization, workforce development and help for mental health issues including the opioid epidemic.

“I brought close to $8 million back just in the first year and a half into Trumbull County, the district that I represent. I look forward to bringing more money back of state funding to help with things like water infrastructure, broadband expansion, pediatric care facilities, daycare facilities and so on,” Loychik said.

Law is retired but still does a little business consulting. He previously served as a state representative from 2005-2006.

“I’m someone who can work when necessary across party lines. I also have a lot of contacts. I go in, I’m not learning the job running, I hit the ground running basically is what I’m saying,” Law said. “I believe in customer service. You call my office, you get a call back within 24 hours, and I expect that out of myself and my staff.”

Should Law be elected, he wants to continue to improve the state’s tax environment to attract businesses, eliminate the state income tax and focus attention on the Mosquito Lake area.

“There’s a lot of different ways we can utilize and maximize that resource for tourism, to enhance the local businesses and just the overall quality of life,” Law said.