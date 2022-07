(WKBN) – Tuesday was the last day that voters could register for next month’s special primary election for state legislative seats in Ohio.



Because of problems with approving new boundaries for state House and Senate districts, voting for those seats had to be put off until August 2.

In this area, there are only a handful of competitive races for the Republican and Democrat nominees.

Consequently, turnout is predicted to be very light — less than 10 percent in Mahoning County.