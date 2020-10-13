Trump to visit Johnstown for campaign rally

President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he leaves a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The live stream is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. You can watch it here.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Donald Trump will be visiting Johnstown on Tuesday evening as part of the “Make America Great Again” campaign tour.

The president is scheduled to arrive at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport and deliver a speech at 7 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. also visited Johnstown on Sept. 22 at the Roxbury Park Bandshell.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Johnstown about a week later on Sept. 30 at the Johnstown Amtrak station.

The president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said that the president tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days. He restarted his campaign trail on Monday, where he gave a speech at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.