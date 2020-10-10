Trump to stop in Pa. next week for campaign rally

JOHNSTON, Pa. (WKBN) – President Donald Trump is making a stop in Pennsylvania after questions about whether he would make the trip to the battleground state.
According to his campaign’s website, he will be speaking at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnston, Pa.
Doors for the event open at 4 p.m., and tickets are available on his campaign’s website.
The visit is among the first after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
Trump’s doctor said Friday he has finished his course of therapy with no indications to suggest progression of the illness.
More stories from WKBN.com: